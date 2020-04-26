Police SI killed in accidental firing by colleague in Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Sub-Inspector (SI) Bijendra Singh (57) was allegedly shot dead by colleague Narendra Pal Singh (53), at B.B. Nagar police station in Bulandshahr district.

According to police, Narendra had gone to official residence of Bijendra on Friday night which is on the third floor of police station building to use the washroom. Both were posted at the same police station.

Police claimed a bullet was accidentally fired from the service pistol of accused Narendra who later rushed his colleague to a nearby hospital with the help of another staffer.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “Around midnight, Narendra went up to Brijendra’s room to use washroom and a shot was accidentally fired from the former’s service pistol that hit the victim in the stomach.”

The SSP further said that the accused Sub-Inspector, along with another staffer at the police station, took the critically injured Brijendra to a nursing home where Brijendra succumbed to the injury.

Narendra, sensing trouble, fled from the spot and was later arrested while he was on his way to Ghaziabad.

An FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.