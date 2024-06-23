Police seize print outs of fake currency by Maoist in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma: In a major breakthrough, police have seized equipment and prints of fake currency by Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the Sukma police, District Reserve Guard and the CRPF were conducting rain in the forests of Korajguda when they busted the Maoist camp. During the raid, the personnel seized currency printing machines, ink, templates and counterfeit notes of various denominations including Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500. Apart from fake currency, the cops also seized several other items, including a gun, a wireless set and a large quantity of explosives.

With the seizure, the cops believe that Maoists are printing the fake currency and using them in market due to financial strain. Speaking about the incident, Sukma District police chief Kiran Chavan said NDTV, “The way they are printing notes, it is understood that the Naxalite organization is facing a shortage of money. The ongoing operations in the interior areas have significantly reduced their funding, prompting them to resort to printing counterfeit currency.”

He further mentioned that the use of these fake currency in the local village markets is a serious threat. In order to put a check on this, the authorities have launched awareness campaign in the nearby areas.

