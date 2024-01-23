Police registers case against 26 accused related to Vadodara unrest

Ahmedabad: Vadodara Police in Gujarat have registered a case against 26 persons, 16 of whom have been identified, in connection with Vadodara unrest.

On Monday, the incident took place at Bhoj village under Padra taluka of the district during a Shobha Yatra, which was being taken out to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya’s Ram temple. Tensions escalated when a group allegedly hurled stones at the participants, resulting in injuries to eight persons.

“Despite a rigorous combing operation by the Vadodara City Rural Special Operations Group (SOG), Local Crime Branch (LCB) teams, and Vadu Police, the accused remain at large,” police said.

Police has identified the injured as: Pritiben Veersang, Amritben Budhabhai, Anitaben Bharatbhai Patel, Soham Bharatbhai Patel, Piyush Ranjit, Krupaben Gopalbhai Patel, Laxmiben Rameshbhai Parmar, and Ishika Sarangbhai Patel.

Police Inspector DG Tadvi said that a specialised task force, including district LCB and SOG, is actively searching for the main accused.