Police personnel suffers bullet injury while chasing criminal in Bihar

New Delhi: A police personnel sustained a bullet injury while he was in pursuit to nab a criminal who had fled from the scene after looting Rs 5 lakh from a petrol pump owner in Arrah, Bhojpur.

As per reports, a miscreant looted Rs 4.99 lakh from a Petrol Pump owner when he reached a bank to deposit the money. Later, Police personnel and the loot victim chased the accused. The criminal and his two accomplices opened fire. Police also opened fire in return. During the exchange of fire, police personnel sustained a bullet injury. The accused also suffered a bullet injury. However, the accomplices of the criminal managed to escape.

“The petrol pump owner and the constables chased him. The criminal & his two accomplices opened fire. One constable suffered a bullet injury and is under treatment. We were able to recover the money. The criminal has been arrested. He too suffered a bullet injury and is under treatment. His accomplices managed to escape. The district has been sealed and checking is underway. They will be nabbed soon,” the SP said, ANI tweeted.