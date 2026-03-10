Police encountered two criminals near Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi, watch

New Delhi: The police reportedly encountered two criminals near Shahbad Dairy area under ​​the Outer North District police station, Delhi.

Following the encounter the police recovered a pistol, live cartridges and a motorcycle from the encounter spot.

According to ANI reports, the local police encountered two criminals involved in Bawana businessman murder case who are reportedly identified as Mohammad Irfan and Aishwarya Pandey.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi | An encounter broke out between the police and criminals near the Shahbad Dairy area under ​​the Outer North District police station area. More details awaited. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/KKxGNTWZQG — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026