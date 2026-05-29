“Police did not support me”: Jammu influencer Ronisha claims online harassment drove her to suicide attempt

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Jammu : Jammu-based social media influencer Ronisha Satti, who had attempted suicide, has alleged prolonged harassment, online defamation and threats, while her family has demanded immediate action against those they claim are responsible.

Speaking to ANI, Ronisha said no one should resort to taking such a step but claimed that she was pushed to the brink by sustained harassment and a lack of action from authorities.

“First of all, I want to say that no one should ever do this. Life is precious. But when someone is harassed this much, they are left with no other option. I am not that kind of girl, but I was pushed so much that I had to take this step because the police did not support me,” she said.

Ronisha alleged that defamatory social media pages were created targeting her and that private videos and conversations were circulated online without her consent following a breakdown in her relationship with Prashant Sharma, whom she said she was planning to marry.

“Prashant Sharma and I were in a relationship and were supposed to get married. Our personal videos and conversations were leaked on that page. Everything was done in a very disgusting way,” she alleged.

She further claimed that her reputation was damaged through online campaigns and that complaints made to the police and cybercrime authorities did not result in timely action.

“The police have finally filed an FIR now, but I heard that the entire family has fled Jammu and their phones are switched off. If they are so innocent, why are they running away? I just want justice. No girl should have to go through this,” Ronisha said.

Her mother, Reena Satti, alleged that the family had repeatedly sought help but received no support. “We were followed, harassed, and when I pleaded for my daughter’s safety, no one helped.

If something happens to my daughter, who will be responsible? I want justice. If I don’t get justice within five days, I will end my life. The responsibility will be on the JK Police, the Crime Branch,” she said.

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Ronisha’s brother, Atish Satti, also alleged harassment, stalking and mental torture.

“My sister Ronisha Satti faced harassment, stalking, and mental torture from people, including Prashant Sharma, Parikshit Gupta, and Riya Gupta.

Her social media account was being hacked. The state police and the cybercrime department are not helping us. Our pleas for protection were ignored,” he said.

Prior to the suicide attempt, Ronisha had posted videos on Instagram alleging threats against her and her family. She also claimed that private content was circulated online and accused several individuals of orchestrating a campaign against her.

In one Instagram post, she said that she possessed evidence related to the matter and accused certain individuals, including a cybercrime DSP Rohit Chadwal, of being involved.

In another video, Ronisha stated that she was unable to cope with what she described as prolonged harassment and mental distress. She appealed for her family not to be troubled and named several individuals whom she held responsible for her situation.

Ronisha also alleged that a relationship and engagement with one of the persons she named had ended in conflict. She claimed that private videos were shared without her consent and that defamatory content about her was circulated on social media platforms.

According to her statements, she had filed complaints and First Information Reports (FIRs) and provided evidence to authorities, but felt that sufficient action had not been taken to address her grievances or remove allegedly defamatory online content.

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(ANI)