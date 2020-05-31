terrorist associates arrested in kashmir
Police arrests 3 terrorist associates in Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT from Sopore in North Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police statement Sopore Police along with 22 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the army and CRPF 179 Battaliom have arrested three terrorist associates in a joint operation at Shangergund area of Sopore.

They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmad Mir and Athar Shamas Mir, all residents of Sopore.

Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

An FIR has been filed and further investigation has been initiated by the police.

