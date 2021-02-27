Police, Army foil Maoists terror plot, deactivate 83 IEDs

By IANS
maoist explosives in bihar
Pic Credit: IANS

Gaya (Bihar): A joint operation launched by the Bihar police and the Army averted a major terror attack planned by the Maoists near the Chakrabandha police station area in the Naxal-affected Gaya district in Bihar. The security forces recovered and disabled 83 IEDs planted on the road.

A police official on Saturday said an operation was carried out by the security forces against the Maoists on Friday in the border areas of Aurangabad and Gaya districts.

As many as 83 landmines planted by the Maoists in the Chakrabandha forest across 150 metres were recovered which were later disabled.

205 Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the 159th and 47th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in this operation.

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighed 20 kg while 71 IEDs weighed 10 kg and 9 IEDs weighed 5 kg each. The recovered IEDs contained 815 kg of explosive ammunition.

All IEDs were mounted in consecutive series. Electrical wires have also been recovered at the site.

(IANS)

