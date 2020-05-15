Bhanjanagar: An Odia migrant worker from Ganjam district of Odisha was thrashed to death by Police in Surat of Gujarat, alleged family members of the deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Satyaban Swain of Baruda village under Bhanjanagar Police limits in Gangam district.

As per the report, many Odia workers who were stranded in Surat due to lock down were trying their best to return Odisha. On Thursday Satyaban had went to book tickets for Odisha.

Later when he was in front of the industry where he was working, a few Police personnel reached there and thrashed Satyaban.

Later he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Ambulance, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the complaint, Satyaban died at about 8 pm on Thursday.

The funeral rites of the deceased were performed in Surat only.

The deceased has been survived by a five year old mentally retarded son and his wife. He was the only son of his family.

A pal of gloom has descended among the locals of Bhanjanagar following the demise of the migrant worker amid the coronavirus outbreak.