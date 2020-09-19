Polavaram Project: NGT accepts 8 recommendations of joint committee

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accepted 8, out of the 9 recommendations put by the 4-member Joint Committee in the Polavaram Project issue.

Issuing an order on Friday NGT asked the Polavaram Project Authority, CWC, WR Department of AP to jointly convene meeting with the upstream States like Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh within a period of 2 months to address the issue.

Disposing the matter, NGT issued an order and said that the recommendations of the joint committee need to be accepted except the suggestion of transferring the proceedings to the Supreme Court.

All other recommendations are accepted and action may be taken by the Project Authority and concerned States like Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telengana and the Central Water Commission. Since different states are involved, the ministry of Jal Shakti and the CPCB may coordinate the compliance by holding a joint meeting with all the concerned authorities, the order also said.

The main issue in this matter is submergence of certain areas in Telengana, Odisha and Chattisgarh on account of Polavaram Project for lift irrigation scheme in the state of Telengana.