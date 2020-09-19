polavaram project latest news
Photo credit: Deccan chronicle

Polavaram Project: NGT accepts 8 recommendations of joint committee

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accepted 8, out of the 9 recommendations put by the 4-member Joint Committee in the Polavaram Project issue.

Issuing an order on Friday NGT asked the Polavaram Project Authority, CWC, WR Department of AP to jointly convene meeting with the upstream States like Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh within a period of 2 months to address the issue.

Related News

National Green Tribunal asks all staff to attend office from…

Odisha CM urges PM Modi to stop Polavaram Project

Jolt for Odisha! Supreme Court rejects stay on Polavaram…

CM Naveen writes fresh letter to PM Modi to stop Polavaram…

Disposing the matter, NGT issued an order and said that the recommendations of the joint committee need to be accepted except the suggestion of transferring the proceedings to the Supreme Court.

All other recommendations are accepted and action may be taken by the Project Authority and concerned States like Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telengana and the Central Water Commission.  Since different states are involved, the ministry of Jal Shakti and the CPCB may coordinate the compliance by holding a joint meeting with all the concerned authorities, the order also said.

The main issue in this matter is submergence of certain areas in Telengana, Odisha and Chattisgarh on account of Polavaram Project for lift irrigation scheme in the state of Telengana.

You might also like
State

Meet Ram Chandra Sahoo, the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ of Odisha who loves trees…

State

Birmitrapur IIC Lodges Harassment Complaint Against Husband In Odisha

State

BJD MP Sasmit Patra presides over Rajya Sabha proceedings

State

Sex Racket Busted In Balasore, Three Detained

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7