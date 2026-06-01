PoK man crosses LoC to meet woman he met online

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New Delhi: An unusual case of a cross-border love affair has made the headlines after a 22-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by Indian security forces in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, a 22-year-old boy hailing from Muzaffarabad in PoK, crossed the heavily guarded line of control (LoC) and entered the Silikote area of the Uri sector

He was immediately apprehended by Army personnel soon after entering Indian territory.

“During interrogation, Mir informed the security personnel that he had entered into the Indian territory to meet one woman, namely Iram Bano of Uri, through social media”, said officials.

Both of them had remained in contact via social media for over a year before the man reportedly took this step of crossing the LoC.

Security agencies are verifying the same, an investigation has been launched to find out what sort of communications between them existed, and even the woman was questioned.

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However, officials have stated that based on preliminary interrogations, it is clear that there exists a personal relationship between the two, and further checks on all angles are being made.

The incident has created much interest in media circles owing to the fact that the LoC is one of the most monitored borders of the world, and the crossing of any kind of element is regarded as a very serious security concern, and it remains to be seen what decision will be taken over his fate.

Watch the video here:

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Indian Army’s 12 Grenadiers (Chinar Warriors) apprehended a Pakistani man named Zeeshan Mir from POJK after he crossed the LOC in the Uri sector to meet his Indian girlfriend, Imam Bano. The intruder was intercepted with restraint and handed over to J&K Police for legal action pic.twitter.com/gjHHrrMDVp — Terror Alerts (@Terroralerts007) May 31, 2026

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