‘PMO should be people’s PMO, cannot be Modi’s PMO’: PM Modi’s first address to PMO officials

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the officials of the PMO on June 10. While addressing the officials PM Modi said that the PMO should be people’s PMO not Modi’s PMO.

Narendra Modi said, “10 years ago the image in our country was that PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent. PMO should be people’s PMO & it cannot be Modi’s PMO.”

You will meet a lot of people in your real life if you talk to people who belong to teenage groups- if for some time cricket season is going on, he feels like becoming a good cricketer. If a good movie becomes very popular then he feels that this field is good, and I should become an actor. At the same time, the Chandrayaan incident happened, so he felt that this field was very good and that he should become a scientist…

Most of the people are those whose desires are unstable. And when the desire is unstable, then the common man calls it a wave…But when the desire becomes stable and it attains stability for a long time, then the desire passes through a process which turns into a resolution…Desire plus stability is equal to resolution, and resolution plus hard work is equal to success…”

When we work, 3 things are very essential, and if we have these 3 things, then I don’t believe that failure will be seen anywhere. And when I say 3 things- Clarity of Thoughts, as far as the government is concerned, I believe that there is no confusion. It knows it has to go this way and it has to be achieved. Such clarity of thought is the first requirement for the success of any work. Faith in Conviction- whatever I am listening to, whatever I am being told, I should not have disbelief in it…

Faith in conviction, which I have heard, and experienced says that yes, my thoughts do not match. But this is the path, so let’s go ahead, but even this is not enough…Character to Act- I have to mould my personality in such a way. I have to prioritize and devote myself to making the most of my time on that work…”

While addressing the officials PM Modi revealed the secret of his energy and said that a successful person is one in whom the student within him never dies. Narendra Modi said, “People ask me the secret of my energy. They ask me what I eat etc. but they don’t know that the secret of my energy is that I have kept the student in me alive.”

