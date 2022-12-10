PM to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Phase-I of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg (Super Communication Expressway) and take a tour of the new thoroughfare on Sunday, officials said here on Saturday.

The 520 km-long Phase I is part of the total 701 km Super Expressway project linking the state capital Mumbai with Nagpur, passing through 10 districts.

Being constructed at a cost of around Rs 55,000 crore, it is among the country’s longest greenfield six-lane expressway and will slash the travel time between the two cities from the existing 16 hrs to just eight hrs.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Nagpur Metro Phase I and take a ride from Freedom Park Metro Station to Khapri Metro Station, lay the foundation for the Phase II, of the project costing around Rs 15,000 crore.

He will later flag off the Nagpur-Bilaspur service of Vande Bharat Express at Nagpur Railway Station and lay the foundation stone for other rail projects worth around Rs 1,500 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the state-of-the-art AIIMS Nagpur, built at a cost of over Rs 1,575 crore to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health Nagpur, to be built for over Rs 110 crore.

He will inaugurate the Centre for Research Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, and dedicate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology, in Chandrapur, and lay the foundation for the Rs 1,925 crore river pollution abatement project in Nagpur, under the National River Conservation Plan.

On Sunday afternoon, Modi will fly to Goa where he has a series of other engagements lined up.