PM to dedicate ethanol plant to nation in Panipat on Aug 10

New Delhi: On the occasion of ‘World Biofuel Day’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate the second generation (2G) ethanol plant at Panipat in Haryana to the nation on August 10, officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country.

“This is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable,” it said.

The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery.

Based on state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the project will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about two lakh tonnes of rice straw (parali) annually to generate around 3 crore litres of ethanol annually.

Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them.

The project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

The project will have zero liquid discharge. Through reduction in burning of rice straw (parali), the project will contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases.