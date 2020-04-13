PM pays homage to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

By IANS
0

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to those martyred in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying ‘their valor will inspire Indians for the years to come’.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said : “I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Jallianwala Bagh on this day. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. Their valor will inspire Indians for the years to come.”

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre refers to the incident at the public garden in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when General Dyer ordered British soldiers to fire at unarmed civilians, leading to the death of scores of people.

Related News

India’s corona tally reaches 9,152, death toll is 308

Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

Modi greets nation on Baisakhi, Odia New Year

No ambulance, woman dies in handcart on way to hospital

The crowd had gathered peacefully to protest against the arrest and deportation of two national leaders, Satyapal and Saifuddin Kitchle when Dyer and his troops entered the garden, and opened fire with machine guns, killing men, women and children. The youngest was a six weeks old baby.

The British government recorded 379 deaths and 1,200 injuries in the in discriminated firing, while other sources record more than 1,000 casualties in the massacre.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

India’s corona tally reaches 9,152, death toll is 308

Nation

Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

Nation

Modi greets nation on Baisakhi, Odia New Year

Nation

No ambulance, woman dies in handcart on way to hospital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.