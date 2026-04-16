PM Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha on women’s reservation and delimitation

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New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is all set to speak in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm today.

As per ANI reports, it is the special three-day Parliament session in the lok sabha with a key focus on women’s reservation and delimitation.

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The session is set for a heated debate on three key bills the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. With this a proposal has been tabled to implement women’s reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Further updates are awaited.