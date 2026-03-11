PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates new trains in Tamil Nadu

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated trains servicing between Kerala’s Palakkad and Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi today. PM Modi also inaugurated redeveloped stations and a railway electrification project in Kerala.

The trains are said to be two Amrit Bharat trains, two express trains, and one passenger train originating from Tamil Nadu. The recently launched trains will be operated in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

It is also reported that the Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train will be the first direct Amrit Bharat train to link Telangana, connecting over 20 districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

#WATCH | Ernakulum, Kerala | Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off a new train service between Kerala’s Palakkad and Tamil Nadu’s Pollachi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/6jvDOxb8fm — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

