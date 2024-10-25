PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on October 28, to inaugurate numerous projects

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 28. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects.

According to reports, worth more than Rs. 4800 crore in Amreli district, including around 1600 development projects across Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kutch, and Botad districts.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for water supply department projects worth Rs 705 crore. This includes inauguration of the Bharatmata Sarovar, built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, on the Gagadio river in Amreli district.

Along with this, he will also inaugurate 1000 projects of pit recharge, bore recharge and well recharge and inaugurate 590 projects worth Rs 20 crore under Water Resource Department. The Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) worth over Rs 2800 crore.

In addition, the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project will also be launched under the Railway Department at a cost of Rs 1094 crore.