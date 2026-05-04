PM Narendra Modi to visit BJP HQ in Delhi as party leads in West Bengal, Assam

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi today at 6 PM,” BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X.

In West Bengal, the BJP crossed the majority threshold, dealing a significant blow to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s ambition for a fourth consecutive term. The Election Commission (ECI) trends show the BJP leading with 156 seats, while Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is trailing behind at 86 seats.

The BJP’s ally, the BGPM, is leading in one seat, signalling a promising shift in the state’s political landscape.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal and a key party candidate, expressed confidence, stating, “The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats.”

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In a dig at the TMC’s poor showing, Adhikari added, “Rone dijiye. Khatam poora khatam.”

He also emphasised the unity of the Hindu vote in favor of PM Modi, stating, “All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi. After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government.” He highlighted the dominance of the BJP in Hindu-majority areas, though acknowledging the TMC’s stronghold in regions like Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur, where Congress emerged as the preferred choice.

In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made significant strides, leading in 87 constituencies early on, with the BJP ahead in 71 seats. The Congress is far behind, securing just 21 seats. The BJP’s allies, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are ahead in 9 and 7 seats respectively, ensuring a decisive lead in the state’s Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy is leading from the Thattanchavady assembly seat by a margin of more than 4336 votes as per the Election Commission (ECI) trends.

Puducherry is expected to witness the return of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by N Rangaswamy, as early leads from the Election Commission showed the alliance leading on 11 seats in the 30-member Legislative Assembly.