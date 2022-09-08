PM Narendra Modi to unveil 28-ft statue of Netaji near India Gate

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Thursday, the grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi.

The unveiling ceremony will be part of the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista Avenue project by the Prime Minister.

He will also inaugurate the renamed ‘Kartavaya Path’ (earlier Rajpath)’ which is the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate.

The grand statue of Netaji being unveiled has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT. After 26,000 man-hours of intense artistic endeavour, the granite monolith was chiselled to produce a statue weighing 65 MT. The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Arun Yogiraj.

“The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation’s indebtedness to him,” said the statement.

A 100 feet long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this monolithic granite stone to travel the 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi.

The festival at Kartvya path would commence at 08.45 PM on 8 September, 2022 after the main function and will also continue on 9,10, & 11 September,2022 from 7.00 PM to 9.00 PM.

A special 10 minute Drone Show on Netaji’s life would be projected at India Gate at 08.00 PM on 9th, 10 & 11 September, 2022. Both the cultural festival and the drone show would be open to public with free entry.