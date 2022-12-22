PM Narendra Modi to review Covid-19 situation at high level meeting

In India, four new Covid cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected, two cases from Gujarat and two in Odisha.

PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to review the situation related to Covid-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon.

The meeting has been called after four new Covid cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 has been detected in the country.

In India, two cases of BF.7 variant have been detected in Gujarat and two in Odisha. It has also been detected in several other countries, including the US and UK and European nations such as Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks in the crowded places and get vaccinated.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India logged 185 new coronavirus infections on Thursday.

