New-Delhi: As the second wave of Covid-19 hits India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts on Sunday to review the situation of oxygen and medicine availability.

The meeting comes after the Delhi High Court directs the central government to supply 490 metric tonnes of allocated oxygen to the national capital on Saturday itself, or face contempt.

The direction came after 12 Covid-19 patients, including the head of the gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital in Delhi died allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

According to the Union health ministry, Delhi will get an additional 75 metric tonne of oxygen from LINDE Kalinganagar and 25 MT from JSW BPSL Jharsuguda.

However, official records indicate that Delhi had got 305 metric tonnes of oxygen on 25 April, followed by 408 MT on 26 April, 398 MT on 27 April, 431 MT on 28 April and 409 MT on 29 April.