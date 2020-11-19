New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a virtual 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (RE-INVEST 2020) on November 26.

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of the UK and President COP-26, and the Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate of Denmark will also attend and speak at the inaugural session.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said that the event will build upon the success of the first two editions held in 2015 and 2018 and provide an international forum for investment promotion in renewable energy.

It will also send out signals to the global renewable community about India’s commitment to the development and scaling up of renewable energy to meet its energy requirements in a sustainable manner.

RE-INVEST 2020 will include a two-day virtual conference on renewables and future energy choices and an exhibition of manufacturers, developers, investors and innovators engaged in the clean energy sector.

The event will provide an opportunity to various countries, states, business houses and organisations to showcase their strategies, achievements and expectations. It would facilitate collaboration and cooperation with key stakeholders in India, which has emerged as one of the world’s largest renewable energy markets today.

Ministerial dDelegations from across the world, global industry leaders, and large number of delegates are expected to participate in the event.

The event will include 6 focused country sessions, alongside over 20 plenary and technical sessions, a special Chief Ministerial plenary session.

Over 200 speakers, including around 80 international speakers, will speak in various sessions. RE-INVEST also includes an exhibition with over 100 exhibiting companies.

(IANS)