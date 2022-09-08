PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate kartavya path today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the newly-named Kartavya Path a stretch of the Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

The Central Vista Avenue includes the Rajpath and the India Gate lawns. While there was no official name such as ‘Central Vista Avenue’, sources claimed that it was conceptualised as a project as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The Central Vista Avenue with added new public amenities making the avenue safer and more accessible for all is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on today.

The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring elements with heritage value.

Officials in the Ministry of Urban Affairs said that 74 historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site.

More than 900 new light poles have been added where necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors.

Similarly, concrete bollards have been replaced with 1000+ white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character and pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved with robust and durable materials.

Besides, 16.5 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct.