PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway tomorrow in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

This expressway is 594 km long and will mark a major step in Uttar Pradesh’s road network. It will create a faster and more efficient travel route that will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the east.

This project is going to be one of the longest expressways of India and aims to improve connectivity across multiple districts while reducing travel time. It has six lanes (expandable to 8 lanes).

As per ANI reports, It will connect 12 districts across the state that includes Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh. It will also pass through around 519 villages.

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Ganga expressway has been built at an estimated cost of around Rs 36,230 crore. It has a maximum speed limit of 120 kilometer per hour.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Meerut | Visuals of the Ganga Expressway which will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow. The Ganga Expressway is a 594-kilometre-long, 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes), access-controlled greenfield high-speed corridor, built at a total cost of around Rs 36,230… pic.twitter.com/vauA0vJXXk — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

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