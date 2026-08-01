PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Andhra Pradesh’s new airport today

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Amravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Andhra Pradesh’s new airport Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport today.

As per reports, the airport construction and everything else was completed in five months which is before the expected time.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is located 40 kilometers away from Visakhapatnam and is one of the India’s fastest-built international airports.

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The airport is built with a capacity to handle up to 60 lakh passengers every year.

It has modern facilities such as self-check-in kiosks, advanced security systems, spacious waiting areas, and separate terminals for domestic and international passengers.

The airport was made for the aim of improving air travel in North Andhra, reduce pressure on Visakhapatnam Airport, and boost tourism, business, and investment in the region.