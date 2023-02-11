PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 246 km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi: First completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12.

The 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. The operationalisation of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on February 12 and Karnataka on February 13. On February 12, at around 3 p.m, he will reach Dausa to lay the foundation stone and dedicate it to nation road development projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crore. On February 13, at around 9:30 a.m, he will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and travel time by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port. The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 5,940 crore. This includes 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at a cost of about Rs 3,775 crore and two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot-Karoli section, being developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The theme of Aero India 2023 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian Defence sector will also be displayed, as the event will showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies.

Further, the event will promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

(With IANS Inputs)