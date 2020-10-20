PM Narendra Modi
Photo: IANS

PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 6 PM Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will be sharing a message with the country at 6 p.m. on Tuesday where he is expected to make an important announcement. There is a possibility that he might inform the people about the ongoing war against the corona pandemic.

Modi tweeted, “I will address the nation with a message at 6 pm today. I will share a message with my countrymen and urge the people to join me.” The PM might speak to the people on issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his address, the Prime Minister might appeal to the people to remain cautious about the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming festivals.

