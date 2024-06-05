PM Narendra Modi tenders his resignation, claims to form new govt

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President on Wednesday and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation and requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

If the NDA forms the government, Modi will be the second leader to retain power for a third term after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party claimed 240 seats this time, 32 short of the 272-majority mark. It will now rely on the 53 seats won by members of the party-led National Democratic Alliance to seal a third term, among them Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the NDA started arriving in Delhi for a meeting of the alliance that is likely to take place at 4 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for a third time on Saturday (June 8).

Also Read: Union Cabinet Recommends Dissolution Of 17th Lok Sabha