Bal Gangadhar tilak death anniversary
Photo Credit: dailypioneer

PM Narendra Modi remembers Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the firebrand freedom fighters and the strongest proponent of ‘purna swaraj’, on his 100th death anniversary.

“India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. His intellect, courage, sense of justice, and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Tilak, born as Keshav Gangadhar Bal Gangadhar Tilak, tirelessly contributed to help the country break free from the British rule. He gave the slogan of ‘Swaraj is my birth right’.

Part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) troika, Tilak was called the ‘father of the Indian unrest’ by British colonial rulers.

He was a scholar, a writer, mathematician and a philosopher. He was given the title, ‘Lokmanya’, meaning ‘beloved leader’, by his followers. He died on August 1, 1920 in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Miscellany

ONGC Job Alert: Online Application For 4182 Posts Begins; Apply Soon 

Nation

Record 57,117 New Covid-19 Cases In India In A Day, Tally Near 17 Lakh

Miscellany

These 5 rules will change from today; Know about them as they will affect everyone

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Surge In Bhubaneswar,Check Latest Rate

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.