PM Narendra Modi performs puja at Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag: PM Narendra Modi on Friday performed puja at Kedarnath temple. PM Modi wore a Pahadi outfit made by the women of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The dress is popularly called Chola Dora. This dress was gifted to him during his recent visit to the state.

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the temple.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal.

Prime Minister will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi will visit Badrinath at around 11:30 a.m where he will perform ‘darshan’ and ‘puja’ at Badrinath temple.

He will also review the progress of development work of the river front, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. Thereafter, at around 2 p.m., he will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes.

The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from six-seven hours at present to only about 30 minutes.

The Hemkund ropeway will be around 12.4 km long. It will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will reduce the travel time from one day to only 45 minutes. It will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park.

The ropeways, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs2,430 crore, are an environmental-friendly mode of transport that will provide safe, secure and stable mode of transport.