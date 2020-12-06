New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’, saying his government is committed to fulfilling his dreams that he had for the nation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation.”

Bhimrao Ranji Ambedkar, popularly known as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar or Babasaheb Ambedkar, was an economist, educationist, politician, social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born to Bhimabai Murbadkar Sakpal and Ramji Maloji Sakpal on April 14, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh.

Babasaheb fought all his life against discrimination, degradation, and deprivation in the Indian society. He was the one who inspired the Modern Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits, women, and labour. He was Independent India’s first law minister and the principal architect of the Constitution of India.

In 1954, from June to October, Babasaheb was bed-ridden due to side-effects of medication and poor eyesight. His health worsened in 1955. On December 6, 1956, three days after completing his final manuscript ‘The Buddha and His Dhamma’, he died in his sleep at his Delhi home.