Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

By IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Modi tweeted: “On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi.”

Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 during a late night election rally in Sriperumbudur village of Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha polls when a suicide bomber struck. He was the youngest Prime Minister, who took oath at 40, following the assassination of mother and another former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

