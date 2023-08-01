PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Lokmanya Tilak

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, on his death anniversary.

Taking to twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, “I pay homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi. I will be in Pune today, where I will accept the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history.”

Modi also informed that during his visit, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of key development projects .

Union Ministers also took to the micro-blogging site and paid homage to the freedom fighter .

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju in a tweet wrote, “Remembering Lokmanya Tilak, a true champion of Swaraj, on his death anniversary. ”

“His courage, wisdom, and love for India continue to inspire generations. Saluting the spirit of freedom he ignited in every Indian heart,” Rijiju said.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet said, “A visionary leader, Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ji will be remembered by generations of Indians for his immense contribution to the cause of India’s

independence.”

“I pay homage to the stalwart of our freedom movement on his death anniversary,” he said.

Paying his rich tributes, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy in a tweet wrote, “Tributes to freedom fighter, social thinker, philosopher and teacher Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ji on his Punya Tithi.”

“Lokmanya Ji championed the cause of ‘Purna Swaraj’ and laid foundation for India’s quest for freedom,” he added.