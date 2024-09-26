PM Narendra Modi launches three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers, cost Rs 130 crore to built

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has launched three Param Rudra Supercomputers today through video conferencing today. The PM dedicated the three supercomputers to the nation. The cost of the supercomputers is around Rs 130 crore, mentioned PMINDIA website. The best thing about the supercomputers is that they were built in India under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

These PARAM Rudra Supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata in order to facilitate pioneering scientific research. PM Modi also inaugurated High-Performance Computing (HPC) system that is meant for the research of weather and climate.

PM Modi underlined that PARAM Rudra Supercomputers will aid advanced research in the field of physics, earth sciences as well as cosmology.

Functions of the supercomputers

These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research. Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will leverage the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena. Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi will enhance research in fields like material science and atomic physics. S.N. Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive advanced research in areas such as physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

Highlight on ‘Make In India’

The Prime Minister emphasized that the India of today cannot remain satisfied by merely matching the capabilities of the rest of the world but considers its responsibility to serve humanity through scientific research. “India’s mantra is Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) through research, Science for Self-Reliance”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted historic campaigns like Digital India, Startup India and Make In India. He also mentioned the creation of more than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in schools to strengthen the scientific temper among India’s future generations, an increase in scholarships for education in STEM subjects and a research fund of Rs 1 lakh crore in this year’s budget. He underscored the aim to make India empower the 21st century world with its innovations.