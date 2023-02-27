PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga airport in Karnataka. The airport has been built on 663 acres of land with an investment of approximately Rs 450 crore.

Apart from this, the prime minister will inaugurate several other development projects in the poll-bound state.

PM Modi took a walkthrough and inspected the airport in the Shivamogga district on Monday in Karnataka.

Inaugurating the Shivamogga airport, PM Modi said that it is grand and beautiful. “Shivamogga airport is grand and beautiful. At this airport, one can see the combination of Karnataka’s tradition and technology. This is not just an airport. It is the drive for a new journey of the dreams of the youth of this area,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for two railway projects, Shikaripura–Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot, during his visit to Karnataka today.

The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.The airport have the longest runway of 3,200 metres after Kempe Gowda International airport and is designed to operate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 type aircraft.