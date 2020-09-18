New-Delhi: Prime-Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mega bridge in Bihar and dedicated to the nation via video-conference.

The 1.9 kilometres long, Kosi Mega Bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore. The project was sanctioned in 2003-04.

Today, new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar. The people of Supaul, Araria and Saharsa districts will benefit greatly from the commencement of the train service between Asanpur-Kupaha via Kosi Mahasetu, the Prime Minister said

These projects will improve Bihar’s railway network and also strengthen connectivity in areas of West Bengal and West India, PM Modi added.

This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-Pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion.