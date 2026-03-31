PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kaynes SEMICON plant at Sanand, Gujarat

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Sanand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Kaynes Technology semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, marking the commencement of production at the facility.

The Prime Minister underscored the momentum of India’s semiconductor journey, noting that he was present in Sanand on February 28 for the start of production at the Micron plant and has returned exactly a month later for the Kaynes milestone.

“This is not merely a coincidence, it is proof of the speed at which India’s semiconductor ecosystem is developing,” PM Modi said.

Congratulating the leadership of Kaynes Technology, the Gujarat government, and all the workers at the plant, the Prime Minister expressed pride that an Indian company has entered the semiconductor chip manufacturing space.

Highlighting that Kaynes has now become part of the global semiconductor supply chain, PM Modi said, “This is a wonderful beginning. In the coming days, many Indian companies, through global collaboration, will give the world a resilient semiconductor supply chain.”

The Prime Minister said that today’s milestone truly embodies the mantra of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’

As per a press release, with the facility supplying Intelligent Power Modules to a California-based company and a large share of its output already booked for export, the PM noted that a new bridge has effectively been built between Sanand and Silicon Valley. “The modules made in Sanand will reach American companies and from there will power the entire world,” asserted PM Modi.

Underlining the strategic significance of the Intelligent Power Modules being manufactured at the facility, the Prime Minister noted that they will strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem and heavy industry both in India and globally.

He described such global partnerships as the foundation for a better future for the world. “This is not just about one product, it is about India becoming a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market,” the prime minister said.

Reflecting on the challenges that the current decade has brought, from the pandemic to geopolitical conflicts, the Prime Minister observed that global supply chains, particularly in chips, rare earth minerals, and energy, have been the biggest casualties. Emphasising that disruptions in these supply chains impede the progress of all humanity, PM Modi remarked, “A democratic country like India moving forward in this direction is crucial for the development of the entire world.”

The Prime Minister recalled that the resolve to make India a global semiconductor hub was taken during the COVID pandemic itself, leading to the launch of the India-Semiconductor Mission in 2021. Explaining that self-reliance in semiconductors cascades into self-reliance across AI, electric vehicles, clean energy, defence, and electronics, PM Modi affirmed, “This mission is not just an industrial policy, it is a declaration of India’s self-confidence”.

Detailing the progress of the mission, the Prime Minister noted that work is underway on 10 projects worth over Rs 1,60,000 crore across six states, with the Kaynes and Micron projects being integral components. He also highlighted the development of the indigenous Dhruv 64 microprocessor, which provides a secure processor platform for 5G infrastructure, automotive electronics, and industrial automation. “India is building the capacity to design and manufacture at every level of the semiconductor value chain,” remarked PM Modi.

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Announcing the next phase of India’s semiconductor ambition, the Prime Minister spoke about the India-Semiconductor Mission 2.0, unveiled in this year’s Union Budget. With a focus on domestic production of semiconductor equipment and materials, the new phase aims to build a full-stack Indian semiconductor ecosystem. “Our effort now is to create an ecosystem so that we can forge big partnerships in both domestic and global supply chains,” remarked PM Modi.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s efforts to build a future-ready workforce, noting that the target of training over 85,000 design professionals will be achieved very soon. He also spoke about the Chips to Startup programme, under which nearly 400 universities and startups have been given access to modern design tools, resulting in the design and manufacture of over 55 chips.

“Technology development and a skilled workforce must go hand in hand, India is ensuring both,” asserted PM Modi.

Citing industry estimates, the Prime Minister noted that India’s semiconductor market currently stands at approximately USD 50 billion and is projected to cross USD 100 billion by the end of this decade. Observing the immense enthusiasm among global investors for India’s semiconductor resolve, PM Modi remarked, “Our target is to manufacture the maximum number of chips for our needs right here in India,”

The Prime Minister spoke about India’s parallel efforts to secure a resilient raw material supply chain, including India’s membership in Pax Silica and the launch of the National Critical Minerals Mission. He highlighted the 1,500-crore scheme for mineral recycling and the announcement of a Rare Earth Corridor connecting coastal states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

“It would have been better had this work started 30-40 years ago, but India is now working on this in mission mode,” said PM Modi.

Describing this decade as India’s ‘Techade,’ the Prime Minister emphasised that the current period is not just about economic competition but about shaping the future tech landscape. He pointed to India’s leadership in AI adoption, the success of Digital India and fintech, and the recent AI Impact Summit as evidence of Indians’ trust in and embrace of technology. “India’s AI ecosystem will get great strength from the rise of our semiconductor sector,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister underscored that 21st-century India is not merely a witness to change but is determined to lead it. Listing landmark policy decisions, opening the space sector to private players through IN-SPACe, the historic SHANTI Bill in the nuclear sector, and mission-mode investment in quantum computing, he said these steps are laying the foundation for technology and energy security for decades to come.

“India is making unprecedented investments and reforms in every critical technology, this is a tremendous opportunity for investors across the world,” affirmed PM Modi.

Expressing confidence that the products from the Kaynes plant will further strengthen India’s journey as a factory of the world, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to continuously improving Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Manufacturing, and Ease in Logistics. He extended his best wishes to all those associated with the project.

(Source: ANI)

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