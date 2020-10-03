Manali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much awaited Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, which is the highest altitude tunnel in the world.

Atal tunnel will reduce the road distance between Manali and Leh, and the time about four to five hours. Since the 9.02-km long tunnel will reduce travel time to key border areas for the security forces and remain open throughout the year, it has great strategic significance as well.

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

The Union Cabinet decided in 2019 to name the Rohtang Tunnel as Atal Tunnel to honour the contribution made by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

After attending the inauguration function, the Prime Minister will be participating in public functions at Sissu in Lahaul Spiti and at Solang Valley.