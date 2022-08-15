PM Narendra Modi hoists National Flag at Red Fort, greets people on 76th Independence Day

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort in New-Delhi on the occasion of 76th Independence Day and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

On his arrival, PM Narendra Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State For Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

During his speech PM Modi congratulates all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

During ‘Azadi Mahotsav’, we remembered our many national heroes. On August 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years. The nation is remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi says India is the mother of democracy. “India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.”

India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society, said PM Modi at Red Fort.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign commenced on Saturday and will continue till today.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence. This Mahostav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumenral in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey.