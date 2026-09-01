PM Narendra Modi hails India’s 7.8% GDP growth, urges citizens to avoid foreign travel

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the people of the country on 7.8% GDP growth while the world is drowned in war. At the same time, the Pm has also urged people to emphasize on Swadeshi and renew their pledge for an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

Prime Minister Modi posted a video on social media platforms X and Instagram congratulating the country people on the stellar feat and said this is a reflection of collective strength.

In the video, the Prime Minister was seen speaking on Tuesday morning from Kyrgyzstan and said “Many congratulations to the people of the country. 7.8% growth has filled the country with happiness. I congratulate the countrymen for their power of resolve, for their hard work; this is a reflection of collective strength.”

Pm Modi also said, “The world is drowned in war. There is news of war all around. The world is surrounded by crises. The supply chain is completely disturbed. From the Covid era in 2020 till today, stability is not visible anywhere. Despite that, India is progressing at a fast pace.”

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India’s real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period. Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

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Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has also called on citizens to emphasise Swadeshi (local) and once again urged netizens to avoid travelling to foreign countries and buying imported goods.

“Don’t travel to foreign countries for tourism. Avoid organising destination weddings in foreign countries. We should live by the mantra of ‘Wed in India’. Avoid buying gold if it’s not necessary,” the Prime Minister said in his message.

Emphasising Swadeshi, he said the more we opt for local products and services, the more India will progress.

“If we continue to emphasise self-reliance, I have full faith that when we reach 100 years of independence, we will hand over a developed India to our youth.”

While asking countrymen to celebrate India’s growth, PM Modi also called on the country to work hard towards a Viksit Bharat. “We will realise the dreams of our youth today through our hard work. Our policy is right. Our intention is clear. And the power of 140 crore countrymen today, united, is taking the country to new heights.”