PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes about 71,056 appointment letters to new recruits at Rozgar Mela on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The letters will be handed over as part of the government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ (employment fair). The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation.

PM Modi also launched Karmayogi Prarambh module-online orientation course for all the new appointees at the Rozgar mela via video-conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

Physical copies of appointment letters will be handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

In addition to the categories of posts filled earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, Radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled.

In October, Narendra Modi had distributed appointment letters to over 75,000 newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.

This recruitment is done by Central Ministries and Departments themselves and through recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board.