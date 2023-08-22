PM Narendra Modi departs on 4-day visit to South Africa and Greece today

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his official visit to South Africa and Greece today. The journey comes after Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s announcement yesterday, providing details of the Prime Minister’s itinerary.

PM Modi is scheduled to depart for Johannesburg today, where he will actively participate in the 15th BRICS Summit. This summit is a crucial gathering of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It will start today and concludes on the 24th of August.

In the evening, Prime Minister Modi will join the BRICS Leaders’ Retreat. This gathering will involve talks on global concerns and strategies for addressing them.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will be a key participant in the BRICS Summit. The focus will be on strengthening cooperation within the BRICS nations, reforming the global system, and enhancing counter-terrorism efforts.

On the 24th, Prime Minister Modi will engage in the BRICS Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue sessions, further emphasising India’s commitment to these important international partnerships.

For this 15th BRICS Summit, India is sending a delegation of business leaders. They will participate in various meetings, including the BRICS Business Tracks, BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance, and the BRICS Business Forum.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra noted that this visit holds historical significance. South Africa currently holds the BRICS Chair, and this summit marks the first in-person BRICS gathering since 2019. Prime Minister Modi previously visited South Africa in July 2016 and July 2018.

Following his engagements in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi will head to Greece for an official visit on August 25th, upon the invitation of the Greek Prime Minister. The visit will include a ceremonial welcome in Athens, a visit to the tomb of the unknown soldiers, meetings with business leaders, and interactions with the Indian Diaspora.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra emphasised the importance of India’s relationship with Greece, highlighting the shared values of democracy and the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between the two nations. Notably, this visit is the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Greece since 1983.