PM Narendra Modi declares his assets; Know his bank balance and other details

Do you know how much wealth Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to his credit? Well, while reading this news you will be able to get a complete list of the property owned by Modi as he has voluntarily declared his assets and liabilities for the year 2020 recently.

As per reports, PM Modi’s assets has increased to nearly Rs 2.85 crore as of June 30 this year, where as his wealth was reported to be from Rs 2.49 crore by him in 2019.

The increase in wealth is mainly due to increase in his bank balance and addition in the value of his bank fixed deposits.

PM Modi’s debt, savings, bank balance

The Prime Minister’s declaration of his wealth reveals that he has no debt. As per bank balance, he had Rs 31,450 cash by June-end and his savings account balance had increased to Rs 3.38 lakh on June 30 of this year against Rs 4,143 on March 31 of the last fiscal year.

PM Modi has a Fixed Deposit account in State Bank of India’s Gandhinagar branch in Gujarat. As of June 30, 2020 the FD amount has increased to Rs 1,60,28,039 from Rs 1,27,81,574 in 2019.

Investment in gold, real estate

As per gold accessories, Modi has four gold rings which weighs approximately 45 grams with the worth Rs 1,51,875.

For real estate, he has a plot and house in Gandhinagar along with his family. This immovable property is held by PM along with three other joint owners. The plot and house is worth Rs 1.1 crore.

PM has not invested in any equities.

PM Modi has no cars

PM’s declaration of his wealth states that he doesn’t own any car, or motorcycle.

PM Modi’s tax-saving tools

PM Modi’s tax-saving tools are life insurance, National Savings Certificates (NSCs) and infrastructure bonds.

PM saves taxes through the National Savings Certificates of Rs 8,43,124 where as he reported to have Rs 7,61,646 of National Savings Certificates in the year 2019.

PM Modi paid a premium of Rs 1,50,957 for his life insurance in 2020 and paid Rs 1,90,347 in 2019.

PM Modi purchased the bonds of L&T Infrastructure in January 2012 for ₹20,000 and the bonds has not reached maturity yet.