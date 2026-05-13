PM Narendra Modi cuts down his convoy size: Sources

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New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that the number of vehicles in his convoy be reduced by 50 per cent following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “seven appeals” for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.

According to sources, the reduction in the number of vehicles in the Prime Minister’s convoy was implemented during his recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.

Sources further said that while the convoy size was reduced, all critical security components continued to remain in place in accordance with SPG guidelines to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety.

In another significant step, PM Modi has also directed officials to include Electric Vehicles (EVs) in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any new purchases, sources added.

The move comes in line with the Prime Minister’s “seven appeals” to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

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Highlighting the impact of global disruptions and rising costs, the Prime Minister urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by increasingly relying on public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles.

To reduce dependence on imports, PM Modi also called upon citizens to cut down edible oil consumption and appealed to farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming.

“The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism,” PM Modi said.

He further noted that India spends large amounts of foreign currency on importing chemical fertilisers and emphasised the need to protect both the economy and the environment through natural farming practices .

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