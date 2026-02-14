PM Narendra Modi creates historic moment for Assam as he lands at Dibrugarh’s ELF

Advertisement

Guwahati: PM Narendra Modi created a historic moment for Assam as he inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) by being the first to land on the 4.2-km stretch on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The PM landed in a Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules Airplane, which is known for its superior speed, range, and advanced avionics, with more than 20 roles including tactical airlift, humanitarian relief, special operations, and aerial refueling for 26 operators in 22 countries.

It is the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Northeast India to witness the aerial display of fighters, transports, and helicopters. Dibrugarh’s ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

According to ANI, the ELF has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies.

This will also serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.

As per reports, the facility is the first such project in the Northeast, and it has been built at a total cost of Rs 100 crore.

PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Assam for a one-day visit. First, he landed in Chabua and later boarded the aircraft to reach the emergency landing facilities.

Apart from this, he will also attend public rallies and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Assam witnesses a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. Here, he will witness the aerial display of fighters, transports and helicopters. The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast… pic.twitter.com/DOp6lNqAXP — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026