PM Narendra Modi calls to “revisit development parameters” at G20 Summit

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that global developmental parameters must be given a second thought, especially since the African continent is hosting the G20 for the first time.

PM Modi said that India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward.

In a post on X, he said, “Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward.”

“I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa’s progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also called for G20 healthcare response team and a crackdown against drugs.

“India proposes the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team. We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies. To overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl, India proposes a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus. Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy!”

Prime Minister Modi in his statement at the G20 Summit said, “First, I congratulate President Ramaphosa for the excellent organization and successful presidency of the G20 Summit,” he said.

PM Modi praised the work done by South Africa in its presidency.

“Under South Africa’s presidency, commendable work has been done on issues such as skilled migration, tourism, food security, AI, the digital economy, innovation, and women’s empowerment. The historic initiatives taken at the New Delhi G20 Summit have been furthered here,” he said.

He said that one must reconsider the parameters of development.

“Over the past several decades, the G20 has shaped global finance and global economic growth. However, the parameters of growth that have been worked out so far have left a large population deprived of resources. Furthermore, they have also encouraged the over-exploitation of nature. Africa is a major sufferer of this. Today, as Africa hosts the G20 Summit for the first time, we must reconsider the parameters of development,” he said.

He suggested that Indian civilizational values which preach humanism can be used as a means to reconsider parameters of development.

“One way to address this lies in India’s civilizational values. And that path is Integral Humanism. That means we must view humans, society, and nature as an integrated whole. Only then will harmony between progress and nature be possible,” he said.

He talked about how several communities around the world have preserved their intrinsic lifestyles which reflect respect for nature.

“There are many communities around the world that have preserved their traditional and eco-balanced lifestyles. These traditions not only reflect sustainability, but also reflect cultural wisdom, social cohesion, and a deep respect for nature,” he said.

PM Modi proposed setting up of Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to transmit collective wisdom.

“India proposes that a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository be established within the G20. India’s Indian Knowledge Systems initiative could serve as its foundation. This global platform will help transmit humanity’s collective wisdom to future generations,” he said.

He said that Africa’s young demographic is of global interest.

“Africa’s development and empowering young African talent is in the global interest. Therefore, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier initiative. This could operate under a “train-the-trainers” model for different sectors. All G20 partners can finance and support it,” he said.

He said that the collective goal is to train the youth for African development.

“Our collective goal is to develop one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade. These trainers will, in turn, train millions of skilled youth. This initiative will have a multiplier effect. It will build local capacity and strengthen Africa’s long-term development,” he said.

He further said that there should be a global health response team for assistance during natural disasters.

“Dealing with health emergencies and natural disasters is also our collective responsibility. Therefore, India proposes the formation of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team, consisting of trained medical experts from G20 countries. This team should be ready for rapid deployment in case of any global health crisis or natural disaster,” he said.

PM Modi further said that it is essential to combat drug trafficking, as it further finances terrorism.

“Another major issue is drug trafficking. Extremely lethal drugs, especially fentanyl, are spreading rapidly. This poses a serious challenge to public health, social stability, and global security. It is also a major means of financing terrorism. To effectively address this global threat, India proposes the G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus. Under this initiative, we can bring together various instruments related to finance, governance, and security. Only then can the drug-terror economy be weakened,” he said.

PM Modi noted that the summit was important ever since the integration of the African Union in the G20 during the New Delhi Summit.

“India-Africa solidarity has always been strong. The African Union’s permanent membership of this group during the New Delhi Summit was a major initiative. Now, it is essential that this spirit expands beyond the G20. We must work together to ensure that the voice of the Global South is amplified in all global institutions,” he said.

The G20 Summit in Johannesburg is from November 22-23.

(With inputs from ANI)