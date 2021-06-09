PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin Of Kanpur Accident Victims
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the untimely demise of 17 people in a road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.
Expressing his condolences to the near and dear ones of the victims, the Prime Minister in a tweet also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.
Modi also announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. Those injured will be provided Rs 50,000.
Also read: Bus Collides With Passenger Vehicle In Uttar Pradesh; 16 Killed
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to families of those killed.
At least 17 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound bus collided with an auto in Sachendi area of Kanpur district late Tuesday.