PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away at 100

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother Heeraben Modi who was hospitalized recently has passed away.

She was 100 years old.

The Prime Minister’s mother was admitted to the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad on December 28, 2022.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan had reached the hospital to inquire about her health.

PM Modi conveyed about the demise of his mother on his official twitter page. Where he wrote in Hindi a loving message, which roughly translates:

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”