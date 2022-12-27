PM Modi’s brother, family injured in road accident in Karnataka

Mysuru, (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi and his family were injured after their car met with an accident near Kadakola village in Mysuru district of the state on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Damodar Das, along with his family, was travelling from Bengaluru towards Bandipur, a tourist spot, by car. The driver lost control over the wheels and hit a road divider, sources said.

Seventy-year-old Damodar Modi injured his chin in the incident. His son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jindal Modi and their six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi also suffered injuries.

The driver was also hurt.

Since the airbags opened up at the right time, the impact of the crash minimised and the occupants escaped with injuries. The front portion of the car has been damaged completely, the sources said.

Mysuru Police Superintendent Seema Latkar and others have rushed to the spot. A complaint has been registered at Mysuru South police station.

All the injured have been admitted to the JSS Hospital. Dr Madhu, Superintendent of the hospital stated that all the injured are out of danger. The grandson of Prahlad Modi has suffered injuries on the left side of his head.